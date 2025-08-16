Maxwell levels Warner's elusive feat after stellar show, goes past Suryakumar in T20I six-hitting list

Cairns [Australia], August 16 : Australia's seasoned all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who delivered a Player of the Match performance in the third T20I against South Africa, levelled former opener David Warner's elusive feat and broke India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's six-hitting record on Saturday.

While Maxwell delivered a spectacle with his sheer power-hitting, his magic in the outfield went under the radar. With a stellar piece of fielding, Maxwell completed the priceless catch of Dewald Brevis and went level with his former teammate Warner's record.

His eye-catching effort marked his 62nd outfield catch for Australia, the joint-highest for the nation alongside Warner. For his record-shattering catch, Maxwell had to work hard and put in the hard yards to end Brevis' fireworks. The young Proteas batter was tormenting the hosts in their backyard by unleashing a barrage of boundaries.

After Brevis dazzled with a rollicking 22-ball fifty, Nathan Ellis took the mantle of bringing his exploits to an end. In the 12th over, Ellis caught him off-guard with a short-length delivery, bereft of pace. He tried to pull the ball away but found a sprinting Maxwell, who pouched the ball with both hands to send Brevis back on 53(26), making the entire process look easy.

Maxwell's job wasn't done yet. In pursuit of a 174-run target, Australia were tottering at 122/6, and a Maxwell special became the need of the hour. From ball one, Maxwell looked destined to deliver and flaunted his potential to clear the delivery when Australia desperately needed it.

During his stellar outing with the bat, he hammered two maximums and went past India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in the list of most sixes in T20Is. Maxwell now boasts 148 sixes, two more than Suyrakumar's tally. Overall, he is in the sixth spot behind Rohit Sharma (205), Martin Guptill (173), Muhammad Waseem (168), Jos Buttler (160) and Nicholas Pooran (149).

He reduced the equation to run-a-ball before the 18th over, but was forced to watch a catastrophe in the penultimate over. While standing helpless at the non-striker's end, as Corbin Bosch executed a maiden double-wicket over, bringing down the equation to 10 required from six.

Maxwell sprinted for a double and then punched the ball away for a four. Lungi Ngidi struck back with back-to-back dot balls, but Maxwell reverse scooped the ball to clear the short third fielder and seal a 2-1 series win for Australia.

As the seasoned all-rounder returned unbeaten with 62 from 36, South Africa was overwhelmed by their seventh T20I series defeat in the last 10. Maxwell's run-fest also ensured that Australia maintained its unbeaten streak in men's internationals in Cairns and extended it to eight.

