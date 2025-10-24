Maxwell returns as Australia confirms host of changes for third ODI, five T20Is against India

Canberra [Australia], October 24 : Cricket Australia confirmed a host of changes in the squads for the third ODI and the five-match T20I series against India. Jack Edwards received his first international call-up after being drafted into the team for the third ODI in Sydney, while Glenn Maxwell and Ben Dwarshuis have been deemed fit to return for the last three T20Is against India.

Edwards has earned a place in the team after producing flamboyant performances for Australia A on the recent tour of India. He made 88 in the second unofficial four-day game in Lucknow. He then returned with figures of 4/56 and engineered 89 off 75 in the second and third 50-over matches in Kanpur, respectively, while captaining Australia A.

In-form Marnus Labuschagne has been released from the squad for the third ODI, scheduled to commence on Saturday in Sydney. He is set to prepare for Queensland's Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales that starts on Tuesday at the Gabba.

Pace bowling mainstay Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott will miss the back-end of the T20I series to compete in the round four Shield match for NSW against Victoria, which starts at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground on November 10. Hazlewood will feature in the first two fixtures, while Abbott, who is recovering from a split webbing in his hand, will leave the squad after the third fixture.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who scythed two wickets in the first ODI but sat out in the second following the return of Adam Zampa, has been recalled for the third ODI alongside Edwards. Josh Philippe, who dazzled in the series opener, but missed the second after first-choice wicketkeeper Alex Carey's return has been added to the T20I squad, with concerns lingering over Josh Inglis' fitness.

Maxwell will return for the last three T20Is, having been ruled out of the first two due to a fractured wrist, an injury he picked up while bowling in nets in New Zealand last month. Dwarshuis has been ruled out of the ODI series and the three T20Is due to a calf injury, but has been named for the last two T20Is.

Western Australia's 20-year-old quick Mahli Beardman has turned out to be a surprise call-up for the last three T20Is. Coming off a stress fracture over the winter, Beardman has enjoyed a promising start to his T20 and List A career for Perth Scorchers and WA. He returned with figures of 3/17 in his second Big Bash League game and has 12 wickets at 17.75 from his first four List A appearances.

Australia's squad for third ODI: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad against India: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott (first three matches only), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (last three games only), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (last two games only), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (first two matches only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor