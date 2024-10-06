Mayank, Nitish receive maiden cap as India win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh in opening T20I

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 : India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the opening T20I on Sunday here in Gwalior.

The T20 World Cup champions are back in business at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. The series follows up after India completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh with an exciting brand of cricket.

Experimentation is one of the prominent things that go on in the era of head coach Gautam Gambhir as pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Reddy were handed their debuts.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik handed the maiden cap to Delhi-tearaway Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy received his maiden cap from former opener Parthiv Patel.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said after winning the toss, "We'll look to bowl first. Looks humid, don't think the pitch will change much. There's a lot of talent involved in the group. Looks beautiful, a lovely crowd, excited to play here. Tilak, Ravi Bishnoi, Rana and Jitesh miss out."

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said during the time of the toss, "It's a pretty new side. In the last couple of months, they have worked hard. It looks fresh, I would have bowled first as well. Three seamers and two spinners."

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor