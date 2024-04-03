Mayank Yadav 'definitely in conversation' for T20 World Cup Indian squad: Tom Moody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody said that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav is in the conversation for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in West Indies/USA from June 1 onwards.

A three-wicket haul by Mayank and a barrage of top-class pace bowling destroyed the RCB top order and helped LSG hand the home side their third loss at M Chinnnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Following LSG's win, Moody said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo that Mayank is in the conversation for the tournament, since it is important to consider the skillsets needed for the tournament during powerplay and death overs.

"He is definitely in the conversation. Whether you take that risk punting on him or not is another conversation because you also need to consider what skillset you need in that reserve fast bowler - is it someone who is a powerplay bowler, or someone who has the ability to bowl at the death, all those subtle skillsets are important when you are talking about a T20 World Cup," said Moody.

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan also said that if Mayank's form continues like this, he will definitely be in the mix.

"If his form continues throughout this tournament, the World Cup starts six days after the IPL, I think it would be crazy not to look at the players who are in form going into that tournament," McClenaghan said.

"He may not have the caps behind him, but if he continues this vein of form and can keep his pace up throughout the whole tournament and keep winning games - he has won two games in a row, his first two games - then you are right in the mix. Long shot but you would not say never," he added.

Within just two matches, Mayank has gathered headlines for his sheer pace, touching the bowling speeds of 150 kmph-plus consistently. During the match against RCB, Yadav bagged three wickets in his four-over spell, giving only 14 runs. Following his remarkable spell, the pacer was named the 'Player of the Match'.

The LSG seamer scripted history at the age of 21 as he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to win the 'Player of the Match' award in their first two matches.

He clocked 156.7 kph during the game against RCB and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, breaking his own record made during the Punjab Kings match which was his debut, where he clocked 155.8 kmph. During his debut game, he took 3/27 in four overs.

It is not just Mayank's pace that has many terming him as the next big Indian pace prospect, it is also the control over his line and length and intimidation that he has produced in a matter of a couple of matches which stands out.

His consecutive three-wicket hauls in his first two games also helped him enter the elite list of players. Yadav became the sixth bowler to scalp three-plus wicket hauls in each of their first two IPL matches. The 21-year-old pacer now has embarked his name along with Lasith Malinga, Amit Singh, Mayank Markande, and Jofra Archer.

Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. Openers Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul (20 in 14 balls, with two sixes) gave LSG a measured start with a 53-run opening stand. There was a 56-run stand between Kock and Marcus Stoinis (24 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) which helped LSG cross the 100-run mark. RCB bowlers did put pressure on the batting towards the end, but Nicholas Pooran (40* in 21 balls, with a four and five sixes) finished off well for LSG, taking them to 181/5 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB.

Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Reece Topley took a wicket each for RCB.

In the run chase, openers Virat Kohli (22 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) and Faf Du Plessis (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) started off with a 40-run opening stand. But a game-changing spell from Mayank Yadav (3/14) put RCB on the backfoot, reducing them to 94/5. Mahipal Lomror (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (29 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) tried to put up a fight, but RCB could score just 153 in 19.4 overs.

Besides Mayank, Naveen-ul-Haq (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Siddarth, Yash Thakur and Stoinis got a wicket each.

Mayank got the 'Player of the Match' for his spell. RCB is in the ninth spot with a win and two losses, giving them three points. LSG is in the fourth place with two wins and a loss, giving them four points.

