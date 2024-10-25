Mayank Yadav, Riyan Parag to miss T20I series against South Africa due to injuries

New Delhi [India], October 25 : The BCCI has revealed Team India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, with notable absences due to injuries.

Speedster Mayank Yadav, who debuted in the previous series against Bangladesh, and all-rounder Riyan Parag, will miss the tour as they continue their recovery. Parag is currently undergoing long-term treatment for a chronic shoulder injury, while Shivam Dube remains sidelined after missing the Bangladesh series for the same reason.

Mayank Yadav, who came to the international front with a storm, he picked up four wickets in his three games.

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading a squad that includes three players receiving their first T20I call-ups, all-rounder Ramandeep Singh and bowlers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal. Ramandeep's inclusion follows his impressive performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 and the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson retain their spots after strong showings in the previous series, while Tilak Varma, who led India A to the semi-finals of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, is also included. Jitesh Sharma serves as the backup wicketkeeper, enhancing the squad's depth.

The all-rounder lineup features Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi leading the spin department. The pace attack is rounded out by Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak, Avesh Khan, and Dayal.

India's T20I series against South Africa begins on November 8, with the first match set for Kingsmead, Durban.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

