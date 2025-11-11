Mayor's New World T20 set to thrill fans at Broward County Stadium

Florida [US], November 11 : Cricket's next significant milestone arrives in the United States this November as the Mayor's New World T20 makes its highly anticipated debut from November 8 to 16, 2025, at the Broward County Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as per a release from Mayor's New World T20.

Organised by Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc, the 12-day international T20 tournament marks a landmark moment for the growth of professional cricket in North America uniting world-class athletes, high-energy competition, and global broadcast reach under one stage.

The league will feature four competitive franchises the Florida Hurricanes, New York Cavaliers, California Steelers, and Chicago Raiders each blending international stars with promising domestic talent. Among the featured players are Denesh Ramdin and Tino Best (Florida Hurricanes); Dwayne Smith and Kevon Cooper (New York Cavaliers); Naman Ojha, Samit Patel, and Pawan Negi (California Steelers); and Chaitanya Bishnoi, Manpreet Gony, and Kennar Lewis (Chicago Raiders).

Adding global prestige, cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards serves as the official League Ambassador, bringing his unparalleled legacy and international influence to the event. His association underscores the league's vision of establishing the United States as a new powerhouse in world cricket.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Venue: Broward County Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Nov 8 - Match 1: Florida Hurricanes vs California Steelers

Nov 9 - Match 2: New York Cavaliers vs Chicago Raiders

Nov 10 - Match 3: Florida Hurricanes vs New York Cavaliers

Nov 11 - Match 4: California Steelers vs Chicago Raiders

Nov 12 - Match 5: Chicago Raiders vs Florida Hurricanes

Nov 13 - Match 6: New York Cavaliers vs California Steelers

Nov 15 - Semi Final

Nov 16 - Grand Final

"The Mayor's New World T20 represents a new era for cricket in America," said Brijesh Mathur, Chairman of the League. "Florida is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a world-class venue and a passionate community. With Sir Vivian Richards as our League Ambassador, we are bringing international cricket's excitement, prestige, and global appeal to U.S. fans."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor