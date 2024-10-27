McDonald open to giving young batter Sam Konstas Test debut against India

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has stated that 19-year-old Sam Konstas will not be held back from making his Test debut against India, even though he has limited first-class experience.

Having played only six first-class matches, Konstas would have a maximum of eight games under his belt if he debuts in Perth Test next month. However, selectors will focus on whether he can fill the opening spot alongside Usman Khawaja, which is important for Australia's World Test Championship chances.

"I think we're picking the best team for here and now, and if that does encompass a younger player, then we'll head down that direction," McDonald told ABC's Offsiders, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"And clearly Sam Konstas, on the back of his first Shield match, and the way he went about his work in the second innings at the MCG against Scott Boland, has definitely made some noise," he added.

"I've heard people commentating 'do you protect the player?' If they're ready, they're ready in our mind, and if Sam's capable and we feel as though is capable to fill that spot I don't think that the opponent should come into the equation," he noted.

Shane Watson, Konstas' mentor, has described the current selection situation as an excellent opportunity for him to join the Test team.

"I think it's purely is this player good enough to play Test cricket?," McDonald said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"You've got to start against someone, and you shouldn't be holding back and protecting someone from a potential opponent, and India is a strong opponent but also the advantage of a player playing in Australia for their first Test summer is that the conditions are familiar. What better place to start than in your own back yard," he added.

McDonald also mentioned that they believe a middle-order batter can successfully transition to opening, using examples like Watson and Simon Katich, who both made that switch effectively.

Nathan McSweeney, the captain of South Australia, has also been performing well at No. 3 in state cricket, putting his name in the mix for a possible call-up.

"I think he's a legitimate chance to put his hand up for selection at some point in time, whether that be in the middle order...or whether that his technique can push for an opening slot," McDonald said. "I think he's technically capable and definitely got the mindset to be able to achieve good things at the top of the order, but whether that's the time and place for him right now, that's to be decided,'' he noted.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18. The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

