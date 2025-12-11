MCG to host Shane Warne memorabilia exhibition at Australian Sports Museum

Melbourne [Australia], December 11 : The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has announced a new exhibition at the Australian Sports Museum honouring the career and legacy of Shane Warne.

A statement from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) read, "The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is proud to announce a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition at the Australian Sports Museum in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), celebrating the career and legacy of Australian cricketing icon Shane Warne."

"Opening on Tuesday December 16 at the Australian Sports Museum, WARNE: Treasures of a Legend will showcase 48 of Warne's most prized personal items and career memorabilia," the statement reads further.

The exhibition includes the famous 'Gatting Ball', his 1999 Cricket World Cup winners medal, the ball from his 700th Test wicket, worn Test match shirts and boots, and his iconic floppy white hat, offering a rare insight into both Warne the player and Warne the person.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Warne captivated the world with his extraordinary skill, charisma and passion for the game. His loving nature and larger-than-life personality ensured his influence extended well beyond the cricket field.

Shane Warne - Career by the Numbers:

Test matches: 145

Test wickets: 708. Second-most in Test history (Muttiah Muralitharan 800)

One-Day International (ODI) wickets: 293

Combined international wickets (Tests + ODIs): 1,001

Test bowling average: 25.42

Best Test bowling figures: 8/71

Test runs scored: 3,154. Most runs without a century (high score 99)

Shane's father, Keith Warne, said the family and the executors all agreed that the MCG was where Shane would love his memorabilia to be showcased.

"We are delighted that the MCC Foundation has acquired Shane's collection and that it will be exhibited in the Australian Sports Museum at his beloved MCG. Shane loved the 'G. It was his cricket playground. He loved playing here and always enjoyed the crowd interaction," he said.

"Knowing Shane's cricket collection will be preserved for cricket lovers to enjoy for generations to come made our decision to part with much of the collection a lot easier. To know Shane's incredible career will be highlighted in the Australian Sports Museum, along with other Australian sporting greats, is something that our family will always be proud of," Keith added.

Melbourne Cricket Club CEO Stuart Fox said the exhibition is a fitting tribute to a beloved sporting figure.

"Shane Warne was a once-in-a-generation talent whose impact on cricket and the Australian public was immense. This is a must-see exhibit for cricket and sporting fans alike, and with the Ashes on the horizon and plenty of other exciting events to look forward to, we expect to welcome visitors from near and far," Fox said.

"When you think of the 'G, it's hard not to think of Warnie. His name adorns our largest stand, and his statue, sitting proudly outside Gate 2, remains the fan favourite for a meeting point and selfie stop. He was the quintessential Victorian and loved this stadium like no other, so we're proud to continue honouring his legacy here in the Australian Sports Museum at the MCG."

"Acquiring this collection secures its enjoyment for generations of Australians to come, and we're incredibly grateful to the Warne family for giving us this opportunity," Fox added.

The collection will be on display from Tuesday December 16, through to Sunday August 9, 2026, in the Australian Sports Museum's temporary exhibition space. It will also be available for viewing during key summer fixtures, including the Melbourne Stars' BBL|15 season opener and all five days of the Boxing Day Ashes Test between Australia and England.

The collection has been acquired by the Melbourne Cricket Club Foundation to be displayed at the MCG and in the Australian Sports Museum.

