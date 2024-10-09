MCG undergoing transformation ahead of this year's IND-AUS Boxing Day Test

Melbourne [Australia], October 9 : The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is undergoing a significant transformation ahead of this year's Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia, part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to take place in December.

The renovations are being carried out with other important fixtures in mind, including matches featuring Pakistan's men's team and England's women's team this summer.

Key fixtures at the iconic venue include the first ODI of the three-match Women's Ashes series between Australia and England on January 14, followed by the much-anticipated Women's Ashes one-off Test from January 30 to February 2.

Additionally, the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan will take place on November 4, marking the start of the cricketing action at the MCG. Shortly after, India 'A' will face Australia 'A' in a four-day contest starting on November 7.

The marquee event, however, remains the historic Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, starting on December 26.

In preparation for the upcoming cricket season, the MCG has begun removing the Australian Football League (AFL) poles and laying down drop-in pitches. The stadium also hosts other sports such as Australian rules football, soccer, and rugby.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be held in Perth from November 22.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6-10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the lights. Following this, attention will shift to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, running from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, set for December 26-30 at Melbourne's historic MCG, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a thrilling conclusion to an eagerly anticipated contest.

