Sydney [Australia], January 1 : Former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath on Wednesday reflected on the talisman India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's performance and said that without him the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy might have been "more one-sided" in Australia's favour.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

despite ending on the losing side, Bumrah showed his charm with the ball yet again. In the first innings, when Australia had complete control of the game, he struck thrice in quick succession to pull India back into the mix. Even in the second innings, Bumrah lived to his reputation and ended the match with figures of 9/156.

Bumrah is now the highest wicket-taker at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 30 scalps at an average of 12.83.

Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday, McGrath called Bumrah a 'class and unique' player.

"Bumrah to me is class, there's no doubt about it. He's unique. He has an action you wouldn't teach a young guy, but he's found a way to adapt it, and he's just absolutely incredible. The way he powers in those last few steps, powers through the crease. You know, he's got a little bit of hyperextension, which I used to have as well, and, you know, he's coping with that. And he's just got incredible control both ways," McGrath said.

The former Australia pacer added that the India seamer's stats are unbelievable. The 54-year-old accepted that he is a 'massive fan' of Bumrah.

"I guess they're managing him. His stats are unbelievable. So, yeah, I'm a massive fan of Jasprit. I met him when he was younger, and what he's grown into is unbelievable. He's been a massive part of the Indian team and of the summer. Without him, you know, this series might be a little bit more one-sided, but, yeah, he's very special," he added.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

