McKenzie, Athanaze shine as Windies dominate over Australia in 2nd Test (Day 03, Dinner)

Brisbane [Australia], January 26 : Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze shined as West Indies kept dominating over Australia at dinner on day three of the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

At dinner, West Indies stand at 106/3, with Kavem Hodge (8*) and Alick Athanaze (28*) on the crease with a lead of 128 runs.

The third day started with Caribbean skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie opening for the visitors.

The first fall of the day came after Cameron Green dismissed Brathwaite (16 runs from 54 balls) in the 20th over after he tried for a cover drive but got a knick and straight went to Alex Carey's gloves, who was standing behind the stumps.

McKenzie was stellar with the bat on day three and played some magnificent shots but fell short infront of Nathan Lyon in the 26th over. The Caribbean smashed 6 fours in West Indies' second inning.

Just before the dinner, Australia came close to picking their fourth wicket but Steve Smith at the second slip dropped Athanaze's catch which put the hosts on the backfoot at the Gabba.

Meanwhile, Hodge and Athanaze will look forward to making a solid partnership and keeping West Indies on the front foot against Australia in Brisbane.

Recapping day two of the Test match, inspirational spells from Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach ensured West Indies ended the second day on a positive note against Australia in the second Test at the Gabba on Friday.

At the end of Day 2, West Indies put up 13/1 on the board and led by 35 runs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten with a score of 3 (20). Day two was full of entertainment as 12 wickets fell, Australia aggressively decided to declare and set up Day 3 perfectly.

Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph caused all sorts of trouble to Australian batters putting the Caribbean team in firm control. At dinner, Australia were reduced to 24/4 and in the second innings, they found themselves down to 54/5.

Brief Score: West Indies 311 & 106/3 (Kraigg Brathwaite 16, Kirk McKenzie 41; Josh Hazlewood 1-18) vs Australia 289-9 d (Usman Khawaja 75, Alex Carey 65, Pat Cummins 64*; Alzarri Joseph 4-84).

