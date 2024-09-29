Mehidy Hasan returns to T20I as Bangladesh announces squad for three-match series against India

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Bangladesh have called in-form spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz to their T20I mix for their upcoming three-match series against India.

Mehidy played his last T20I for Bangladesh in July 2023 against Afghanistan. He went on to miss the next 24 T20Is for Bangladesh despite being a key member in the other two formats.

Along with Mehidy, opener Parvez Hossain Emon and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan also received a recall to the T20I team.

Shakib Al Hasan is among the notable absentees from the squad. This comes after he announced his decision to retire from the T20I format.

With Shakib, Soumya Sarkar is the other player who has been left out of the squad after featuring in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Bangladesh Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain hailed Shakib for his contribution and feels that they will struggle to find a replacement for him.

"The great Shakib Al Hasan has already announced that he has played his last T20I for Bangladesh. We don't have anyone to replace his experience and performance, but we feel that Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a good batter who can handle the middle order. Mehidy can play as a batter. We didn't pick him in the previous [T20] World Cup as we usually feel that he has a strong role as an allrounder in Tests and ODIs," Ashraf said, as quoted from ESPNcricifno.

"We didn't feel his bowling was a great option in the powerplay in T20s. We didn't want to disturb his rhythm in the other formats. This is why he wasn't in our T20 World Cup plans, which we had clearly communicated to him. We are hopeful of seeing him higher in the order, just above the finisher's role," he added.

Mehidy will have to adapt to the T20I role due to the requirement of executing big hits according to the demands of the situation.

He boasts 248 runs in 20 T20I innings at an average of 14.58 and a strike rate of 118.66, with a 46 as his highest score. He has batted as an opener twice and featured in the middle order as well.

While talking about the returning faces, Ashraf said, "We have made changes in the opening, middle order, and spin attack while keeping the pace attack intact. We have brought in Parvez Hossain Emon in Soumya Sarkar's place. We have observed him in the recent camps. He is part of our future plans. Rakibul has taken Tanvir's place, as the latter is recovering from a broken hand. Rakibul is useful with the new ball."

The first T20I will begin on October 6 in Gwalior, the second match will be played on October 9 in New Delhi, and the third will be played on October 12 in Hyderabad.

Bangladesh T20I squad for T20I series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

