Mel Jones steps down as Cricket Australia Director after 3 years

Mel Jones, who joined Cricket Australia as a director in December 2019, has decided to step down from her position at the next Annual General Meeting of the board in October because of her media and other work commitments in Australia and abroad."It has been an honour to serve for three years on the CA Board but my future work commitments, particularly given that I will be overseas for many months of the year, mean that I will not be able to devote the time required to fully support my fellow Board members after this year," the former Australia batter said. "Consequently I will not be standing for re-election and will complete my three-year term at the next AGM.

"I would like to thank the Chairs and Board members, Cricket Australia staff and committee members and wish all those involved in Australian Cricket every success as we embark on an exciting new strategy and build on the game's great foundation for the future. I am delighted, of course, to be able to continue my long-standing connection to cricket through my commentary, sporting and business interests and broad range of cricket relationships," she added."Mel has been an outstanding member of our Board and her unique perspective and insights have been invaluable as we have set the strategy to ensure the continuing future health of the game," Cricket Australia Chair Lachlan Henderson said. "Mel has made an enormous contribution to cricket through her playing days and subsequent involvement in coaching, commentary and work in the community, and will continue to do so.We look forward to formally recognising Mel's contribution on the CA Board at the AGM in October."Jones, who made her ODI debut in 1997, went on to play 61 ODIs for her country scoring 1028 runs. She was also part of two Australian squads that lifted the 50-over World Cup trophy in 1997 and 2005 respectively.