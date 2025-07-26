Men's Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE from September 9-28, confirms ACC president

Dubai [UAE], July 26 : The Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The tournament will follow the T20I format and feature eight teams the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka), along with the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.

During that tournament, India played all its matches, including the one against host Pakistan, in Dubai. India went on to win the final, which was also held in Dubai. It is still unclear whether India and Pakistan will be placed in the same group for the upcoming Asia Cup.

India is the defending champion of the Asia Cup. In 2023, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, and Sri Lanka was picked as the neutral venue for India's fixtures.

In May, various reports and speculations stormed social media, suggesting that India had declined to participate in this year's Asia Cup and the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The reports claimed that the BCCI had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its decision to withdraw from both events the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka next month, and the Men's Asia Cup, slated for September.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia categorically denied the claims, stating that the BCCI hasn't engaged in such conversations or taken any steps regarding the ACC events. The BCCI secretary labelled the reports as "speculative and imaginary."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor