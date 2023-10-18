Men's ODI WC: DRS needs more transparency, says David Warner

Lucknow, Oct 18 Australia opening batter David Warner called for more transparency with the DRS, especially in terms of the ball-tracking system.

Warner was frustrated after he was given out LBW in Australia's chase of 210 and the opening batter expressed his disappointment with an animated reaction after his review also did not overturn on-field umpire Joel Wilson's decision, during the ongoing ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka, here.

"I've never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works, it's just for the TV, If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might (choose) not to refer or to refer," Warner said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"In England, the ball bounces and it actually moves once it's bounced, not just off the seam but in the air it can move," he added.

"So there's just little things that as a player you get frustrated because there's no explanation ... but there has to be some accountability."

Warner explained his chat with umpire Joel Wilson and what led to his frustration after seeing the replays on the big screen.

"The umpire said the ball was swinging back so to his credit, if he thinks that then that's why he's given a decision. But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded you get a little bit annoyed, (but) that's out of our control. I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much just (to) myself," he added.

