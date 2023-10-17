Men's ODI WC: ICC reprimands Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz for breach of Code of Conduct

New Delhi, Oct 17 The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed an official reprimand to Afghanistan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz for abusing his bat and slamming it into a chair during their Men’s Cricket World Cup league match against England here on Sunday.

Gurbaz, who struck a half-century that set up his team's upset win against England, was penalised for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct

The Afghanistan opener was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Gurbaz’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months, the ICC informed in a press release on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when after his dismissal, Gurbaz slammed his bat on the boundary rope and a chair.

Gurbaz admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Paul Wilson levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points, the ICC release said.

