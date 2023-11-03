Men’s ODI WC: Just don't get on the back of a golf cart, advises Paine over Maxwell’s freak concussion injury

Ahmedabad, Nov 3 Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has one simple message for professional athletes after Glenn Maxwell’s freak concussion injury ruling out of the upcoming World Cup match against England: ‘Don’t get on the back of a golf cart’.

Maxwell was ruled out of playing for Australia in Saturday’s league stage clash against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium after falling off the back of a golf cart during a day off for the team earlier this week.

“It’s just frustrating when stuff like that happens in such a big tournament or a big series and it is avoidable, but it is an accident. I can see how important it for players is to have that time away from the game. But he could play 72 holes, he could play 150 holes, I couldn’t care less.”

“Just don't get on the back of a golf cart. I know we’ve all jumped on the back of a golf cart for 20 or 30 metres ... but it’s frustrating because it is avoidable and it leaves a massive hole in our team. Hopefully it’s only the one game (that he misses),” said Paine on SEN Radio.

Five-time winners Australia on a four-match winning streak in the tournament while defending champions England on a four-match losing streak, staring at an early exit from the competition. Paine believes both Maxwell and the Australian team would be shattered over the manner in which the off-spin all-rounder sustained concussion injury.

“It’s astonishing really. It’s very unlucky. I’m laughing because we’re talking about in the middle of a World Cup, a key player in a professional sporting team, having a concussion from falling off the back of a golf cart. You’ve got to see the funny side of it; it’s not ideal.”

“But it’s so ridiculous that it’s hilarious really. At the same time, it’s disappointing … I mean, Glenn Maxwell would be shattered. He didn’t mean to do this. It is a freak accident. From his point of view and the team’s point of view, they’d be shattered,” he concluded.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor