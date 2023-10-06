Men’s ODI WC: Medical team hasn’t ruled out Gill yet, will see how he feels day after tomorrow, says Dravid

Chennai, Oct 6 With reports emerging of young opener Shubman Gill possibly missing out on India’s opening match of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, head coach Rahul Dravid said the medical team hasn’t ruled him out yet and a call on his participation will be taken day after tomorrow.

On Thursday afternoon, Gill didn’t attend India’s practice session at the stadium and it emerged on Friday that the right-handed batter is under the weather possibly due to high fever. Gill is the leading run-getter in ODIs this year, scoring 1230 runs in 20 games.

“The medical team hasn’t ruled him out yet. But we will be monitoring on a day-to-day basis. We have got 36 hours, so we will take a decision at the last minute, possibly if we can. We will see how he feels day after tomorrow,” said Dravid in a press conference.

If Gill is unable to play Sunday’s match, then Ishan Kishan, who hit three consecutive half-centuries in the ODI series against the West Indies as an opening batter in July, emerges as an option to partner with captain Rohit Sharma at the top.

Another option is wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who has been more of a middle-order mainstay for India in the format. Dravid, though, hasn’t shut the door yet on Gill’s participation in Sunday’s game.

“Yes, he is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday. So, that’s a positive, but medical team is monitoring on a day-to-day basis. So, we will see as we have got 36 hours to go and how that goes. Whatever decision they take, we will see, but he’s certainly feeling little bit better than he was yesterday,” he added.

Both of India’s warm-up fixtures leading into the Men’s ODI World Cup against England and Netherlands were washed out due to rain. The two-time winners are now gearing up to play their opening World Cup match against five-time champions Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

