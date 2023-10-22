Men’s ODI WC: New Zealand post highest-ever total against India in ODI World Cup

Dharamshala, Oct 22 New Zealand recorded their highest-ever total of 273 all out against India in the ODI World Cups at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala, on Sunday. Batting first, the Blackcaps got off to a disappointing start after both their openers, Will Young and Devon Conway, returned to the pavilion in the Power-play.

A 159-run partnership between Rachin Ravindra and centurion Daryll Mitchell saved them from a collapse as they propelled them to their highest-ever total against India in the ODI World Cup.

Their previous highest World Cup score against India was 253/5 back on June 12, 1999, atTrent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Kiwis also made their highest score while batting first in World Cup matches against India. Their previous highest score of 239/8 came in the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Mitchell who was the star of Kiwis batting went on to become only the second New Zealand batter after Glenn Turner to score a hundred against India in World Cups. Mitchell also equalled the record of most hundreds in ODIs (4) by a New Zealand batter in a calendar year.

