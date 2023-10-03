Men's ODI WC: Spinner Maheesh Theekshana to join Sri Lanka squad on Wednesday

Columbo, Oct 3 Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who sustained a hamstring injury during Asia Cup, will join the ICC Men's ODI World Cup squad on Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Tuesday.

Theekshana did not travel with the Sri Lanka squad when the team departed for India on September 26.

The 23-year-old off-spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during the Asia cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan and subsequently ruled out of the final against India.

The SLC also provided a medical update on wicketkeeper-batter Janith Perera, who experienced pain on his 'right shoulder', during Sri Lanka's warm-up game against Bangladesh, saying the 33-year-old is currently "under medical treatment and is in the process of recovery."

Issuing an update on captain Dasun Shanaka, who is not taking part in Tuesday's warm-up game against Afghanistan, the country cricket board said the skipper "is recovering from a strain he experienced on his left elbow following the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

