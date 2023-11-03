Men’s ODI WC: This is the best bowling attack that India have ever had in a World Cup, says Aakash Chopra

Mumbai, Nov 3 After fast-bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj led India’s march into the semi-finals of Men’s ODI World Cup with a crushing 302-run win over Sri Lanka, former opener Aakash Chopra believes this is the best-ever bowling line-up the hosts’ have ever fielded in a 50-over World Cup.

At the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Bumrah, Shami and Siraj made the new ball talk in such a great manner that Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 55 in 19.4 overs. Bumrah set the tone for a sensational fast-bowling performance to be remembered for ages by trapping Pathum Nissanka lbw on the very first ball of the second innings and had figures of 1-8 in five overs.

Siraj made up for an indifferent time in the tournament by bamboozling the batters with swing and seam to take 3-16 in seven overs. But it was Shami who shined the brightest by taking 5-18 in five overs, making him India's highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups.

The victory in Mumbai is also India’s seventh successive win on the trot in the competition and also the third time of India dismissing Sri Lanka for a score less than 100 in ODIs this year.

“The ball on which (Jasprit) Bumrah got Pathum Nissanka out could well be the ball of the tournament. The ball swung away and rapped his pad. After that, (Mohammed) Siraj was given the ball. The last time round, he had taken six wickets against them and here he took three. He was breathing fire.”

“After this, it was time for ‘Sensational Shami’ to take over. Well, he’s spectacular, scintillating and unbelievable. He now has 45 wickets in World Cups in just 14 matches. He took five wickets in this game. Had he been given the new ball, he’d have taken seven. Mohammed Shami was just unbelievable.”

“All the pace bowlers turn their wrist, use scrambled seam, bowl slower ones, but Shami bowls seam up and gets the ball to move at will. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. This is the best bowling attack that India have ever had in a World Cup," said Chopra in the latest episode of JioCinema’s daily sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI.’

In the afternoon, India made 357/8, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer smashing knocks of 92, 88 and 82 respectively. Chopra felt Iyer’s aggressive knock was important as India went past 350-mark.

“In my opinion, the most important knock of the day was played by Shreyas Iyer. The way he batted, he could have stayed cautious. But no, that’s not what he did. He began hitting sixes and proved that if there’s intent then the same bowlers on the same pitch can end up delivering different results. He was absolutely stellar.”

Now on top of the points table with 14 points, India’s next match in the Men’s ODI World Cup will be against a power-packed in-form South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor