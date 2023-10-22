Men's ODI WC: We did not capitalise in the last 10 overs, says NZ skipper Latham after defeat to India

Dharamshala, Oct 22 New Zealand captain Tom Latham admitted that his batters failed to capitalise on the platform provided by Daryl Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) and could not score as many runs as they would have liked in the last 10 overs against India in their ICC Men's ODI World Cup match here on Sunday.

After Mitchell and Ravindra shared the 150-run partnership to rescue them from 19/2 New Zealand reached 243/5 but could manage only 273 all out in the end, eventually losing the match by four wickets.

"We didn't capitalise in the last ten overs (with the bat). India bowled well in the death and we left a few runs out there," said Latham feeling they fell 30-40 runs short.

"Daryl and Rachin set us up well for the back ten. From a batting point of view, Ravindra and Daryll gave the perfect blueprint. Those are positions we want to be in, and when we get things right at the back end, we are dangerous," Latham said in the post-match presentation on Sunday.

The New Zealand skipper gave credit to Virat Kohli for steering India to victory.

"Kohli played a fantastic innings. Controlled the tempo and the rest could bat around him. As a captain, you have to be proactive but also work to your plans. Think about match-ups. Virat has a response to most plans. The fog was very random -- sometimes you get in random situations," said Latham, who said they now have a few days off before a day game against archrivals Australia.

