Men’s ODI WC: We didn’t play to our potential, says Temba Bavuma after 243-run loss to India

Kolkata, Nov 5 South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has said that his team did not do justice to their potential against India in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as the Proteas suffered a massive 243 runs defeat at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

South Africa got bundled out for 83 in under 30 overs as they suffered their biggest-ever ODI defeat.

“We know the challenge, know the narrative around us while chasing. Didn't do it any justice today. When we talk about it as a batting group, gotta be honest," said Bavuma in the post-match presentation.

"The first 10 overs with the ball made it a challenge. We did do quite well after that. The biggest challenge was taking wickets and India built big stands,” he said.

"The conditions are the biggest learning from this match. The wicket played as we suspected it to play - expected it to deteriorate but we didn't adapt well. It will be up to us to adapt our skills accordingly,” he added.

After getting carted around by Indian batters, especially Virat Kohli who got his record century leading India to a massive total of 326/5 in 50 overs. South Africa struggled to get going with the bat in Kolkata.

Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling claiming five wickets while giving away just 33 runs in nine overs, becoming just the second Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in ODI World Cups.

Mohammed Shami was yet again clinical with the ball, scalping two wickets. Kuldeep Yadav with two and Mohammad Siraj with one ended the Proteas inning.

With this win, India reached the top of the table and fixed their spot for the semifinals in Mumbai.

