Men's ODI World Cup: I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record, says Sachin Tendulkar after Virat's 50th ODI ton

Mumbai, Nov 15 Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar penned down a heartfelt message after Virat Kohli slammed his 50th ODI century against New Zealand, breaking legend's record of most ODI centuries at Wankhede Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Kohli scored 117 off 113 deliveries as India raced down to 397/4 batting first against New Zealand in the first semi final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Tendulkar who was in the stands applauded Kohli's batting brilliance as Kohli bowed down to him as a gesture of appreciation.

Tendulkar took Instagram to express his appreciation as he felt happy that an Indian broke his record.

"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player.

I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do i on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-Final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.

Shreyas Iyer 105 and KL Rahul 39 late carnage in the inning helped India post a mammoth total of 397/4 in 50 overs in a topsy turvy surface.

New Zealand need 398 in 50 overs to book their berth in the finals.

