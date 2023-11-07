Men’s ODI World Cup: I felt like I was at war, I had to make decision to make sure my team wins, says Shakib Al Hasan on Mathews's dismissal

New Delhi, Nov 7 Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan stated that he felt he ‘was at war’ after the controversial timed-out dismissal of Angelo Mathews in the World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Mathews became the first international cricketer to be given timed out in international cricket after a helmet malfunction.

Shakib elaborated on the incident by saying that one of the Bangladeshi fielders informed him about Mathews taking time to face his first ball and that they could appeal it to the umpire.

"One of our fielders came to me and said, 'If you appeal now, he will be out, if you are serious'. Then I appealed and the umpire asked me whether I was serious and whether I would take it back or not. I said no if it is in the rule if it's out, I (won't) take it back," Shakib said at the post-match presentation after Bangladesh won the match by four wickets.

"It is in the laws. I don't know if it is right or wrong. But I felt like I was at war. I had to make decision to make sure my team wins and whatever I had to do, I had to do. Right or wrong - there will be debates. But if it's in the rules, I don't mind taking those chances," he added.

The incident occurred when Mathews came out to bat after the dismissal of Sadeera Sawarawickrama and was given out by the umpire citing ‘timed out’ after Shakib appealed.

Shakib however was fired up by the incident that took place in the first innings. Chasing Sri Lanka's 279, the allrounder made 82 off 65 balls and eventually got out to Mathews who gave him a send-off.

"I thought that [incident] helped [to keep me motivated]. We talk about the fight. I am 36, that fight doesn't come all the time. But today that helped in a way, I won't deny that," Shakib said.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis seemed frustrated with the umpiring decisions and said that the umpires should have used more common sense in the situation.

"It is very disappointing that when Angelo came into the crease, there were a couple of seconds left, for like five seconds left for him to be ready. He found out that the strap of the helmet has come out. It is an equipment failure. So I'm disappointed that the umpires couldn't react on that and add common sense there," Mendis said after the match.

"It is unfortunate that it happened during a crucial time that after the fall of a wicket. Angelo, we expected him to score some runs for us, and it's disappointing that the umpires couldn't step in and make good decisions at that time."

