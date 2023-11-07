Men’s ODI World Cup: It was obviously disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh: Angelo Mathews

New Delhi, Nov 7 Angelo Mathews on Monday called the actions of Shakib Al Hasan and the Bangladesh team "obviously disgraceful" after he was given timed-out against Bangladesh.

"I had never seen a team or player stoop so low in his 15 years of playing international cricket. It was "unfortunate" his helmet strap broke in a match against Bangladesh because he doesn't think "any other team would do that", he added.

The series of word-war ignited after Angle Mathews was given out without facing a ball, citing “timed-out”.

Mathews had got to the batting crease and was preparing to face the bowling of Shakib when the strap of his helmet broke as he attempted to tighten it, asking for a helmet replacement, he was given out on Bnagladesh’s appeal roughly three minutes and 20 seconds.

"It was obviously disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh," Mathews said. "If they want to take wickets like that and stoop down to that level, there's something wrong, drastically."

"It's very disappointing way that Bangladesh played. If it was mankading or obstructing the field, there's no issue."

The ICC's playing conditions stipulate that the new batter must be "ready to receive the ball" within two minutes of a dismissal, if not he can be given out.

However, in Monday’s incident, Mathews's helmet strap broke about one minute and 55 seconds after Samarawickrama's catch was completed, just as Mathews was going through his final preparations to face Shakib - though he hadn't taken his guard yet.

“Within two minutes I was at the crease, and it was when I was at the crease that my helmet broke. The umpires saw this. I still had five seconds left. After I showed my helmet, the umpires said (Bangladesh) had appealed. So I asked where common sense was because my two minutes hadn't passed.

"I've got no words to explain it. In my 15 years of playing, I've never seen a team or a player stoop so low.

"Unfortunately (the strap breaking) happened against Bangladesh. I don't think any other team would do that, because it was black and white. It was an equipment malfunction. It was a safety issue as well. We know that without a helmet I can't face the bowling."

But both players have known each other from U-19 days. Mathews when asked about his view on Shakib after the incident, said it has changed in light of the controversy.

"Up to today, I had the utmost respect for him and the Bangladesh team," Mathews said. "You all play to win. If it's within the rules, it's clearly fine. But in my incident today, within two minutes I was clearly there. We have video evidence and we'll put out a statement later on - I'm not just coming and saying things here. I'm talking with proof. From the time the catch was taken to the time I walked into the crease I still had five seconds after breaking my helmet."

Shakib was given the opportunity to claim back his appeal after Mathews explained the situation, which Shakib didn’t.

"Yes, Shakib had the option of (withdrawing appeal). He knew that this was not time-wasting and I was there within my time. I wasn't trying to waste time or get an advantage."

The controversy didn’t stop there as the Sri Lankan team refused to shake hands with the Bangladesh players after Bangladesh won the match.

"You need to respect people who respect us," Mathews said about the Sri Lankans not shaking hands with their opponents. "They have to respect the game itself.

"We all are ambassadors of this beautiful game, including the umpires. If you don't respect and you don't use your common sense, what more can you ask for?"

