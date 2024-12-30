"Mentally, it is disturbing...,": Rohit Sharma opens up about his silent outings with bat

Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : After India received an 184-run humbling in the iconic MCG, Rohit Sharma addressed his poor form with the bat that has extended from the subcontinent to Australia in Test format.

After being hailed as India's hero in the home series against England and the T20 World Cup, Rohit now finds himself surrounded by criticism and questions.

Rohit, a player who has built a reputation for slamming the ball away for boundaries according to his will, is now struggling to put something across his name.

After watching India celebrate a record-shattering 295-run victory in Perth from the sidelines in the ongoing BGT, Rohit joined the squad from the Adelaide Test with hopes of finding his groove.

However, Rohit's return has been tainted by his lack of form and struggle to put runs across his name. The seasoned opener has just 31 runs from five innings, with a mere average of 6.20.

Many former cricketers have suggested that his lack of form has started to reflect in his captaincy. With his lean patch appearing to be a never-ending affair, Rohit admitted how mentally disturbing it is for a batter when things don't fall in place.

"There is nothing to think about what has happened in the past. Few results have not gone our way. As a batter, a lot of things that I am trying to do are not falling into the place that I would want to. But mentally, it is disturbing when you come here and try to do successfully, what you are supposed to," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

"If those things don't fall into place, that is a big disappointment. There are things that we, as a team, and I personally, need to look at. Still a game to go if we play that well, it will be 2-2, and a draw will be really nice," he added.

The root cause of Rohit's criticism dates back to his outings in the Bangladesh series. When India faced Bangladesh, the dynamic opener amassed a mere 42 runs in two Test matches while averaging just 10.50

Rohit's concerning form extended during India's historic 3-0 home series whitewash against New Zealand. The fiery opener, who is in search of his lost flamboyance, contributed just 91 runs across three Test matches, averaging 15.17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor