Mewar Premier League: Bhilwara Warriors on top, Chittorgarh Cheetahs beat Rajsamand Stallions to open account

Udaipur (Rajasthan)[India], June 22 : Bhilwara Warriors consolidated their top spot in the points table after two consecutive wins in the ongoing Mewar Premier League being played here at the Wonder Cement Cricket Academy, Shikarbadi Cricket Ground, Udaipur on Friday.

Bhilwara Warriors kicked started the Mewar Premier League after defeating Rajsamand Stallions by 49 runs on Wednesday in the opening match. The side continued its fine form and defeated Dungarpur Dragos by 17 runs on Friday.

In the second match of the day, the Chittorgarh Cheetahs overpowered the Rajsamand Stallions, winning by seven wickets. The Cheetahs chased down the target of 126 runs in just 12.1 overs, wrapping up Day 3 of the Mewar Premier League on a high note.

The Udaipur Royals also showcased their prowess by defeating the Royal Rajputana Conquerors by six wickets in their first match. The Chittorgarh Cheetahs had earlier beaten the Dungarpur Dragons by seven wickets on Thursday.

Currently, the Rajsamand Stallions and Royal Rajputana Conquerors are the only teams without a win. The Bhilwara Warriors lead the standings with four points.

Organised by 100 Sports and approved by UDCA the League features six formidable teams representing various districts of Mewar. The six teams are Udaipur Royals, Bhilwara Warriors, Chittorgarh Chitas, Rajsamand Stallions, Royal Rajputana Conquerors and Dungarpur Dragons.

Every day fans get to see two exciting matches, one in the afternoon and the other in the night. The semi-finals and finals of the league are scheduled for June 27 and June 28, respectively.

The league stage concludes on Wednesday, June 26, with Royal Rajputana Conquerors playing Chittorgarh Cheetahs at 4:00 PM and Rajsamand Stallions against Udaipur Royals at 8:00 PM.

Fans can watch the live action on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel.

