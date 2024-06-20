Mewar Premier League kicks off with grand inauguration in Udaipur, Bhilwara Warriors beat Rajsamand Stallions in opening match

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 20 : The Mewar Premier League kicked off on Wednesday following a grand inauguration ceremony that took place here at the Wonder Cement Cricket Academy, Shikarbadi Cricket Ground, Udaipur.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by the former president of the Udaipur District Cricket Association (UDCA) and a member of the former royal family of Mewar Lakshyaraj Mewar. Lakshyaraj Mewar was the chief guest for the opening ceremony held here on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by SK Khetan, MD of Khetan Group, with guest of honour Siddharth Singhvi, Vice President of Wonder Group and founder of 100 Sports, Ravindra Bhati. The first match of the tournament was played between Bhilwara Warriors and Rajsamand Stallions. Bhilwara Warriors defeated Rajsamand Stallions by 49 runs.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the Mewar Premier League, Lakshyaraj Mewar said, "The Mewar Premier League is a significant step forward for cricket in our region. I am confident that this league will provide a platform for local talent to showcase their skills. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Ravindra Bhati, the founder of 100 Sports, for the magnificent start of the Mewar Premier League. 100 Sports has been doing the work really well."

Coming to the match, batting first, Bhilwara Warriors smashed 140/6 in the allotted 20 overs on the back of the fine fifty by Yashwant Dangi (53 in 45 balls). Chasing 141, Rajsamand Stallions were restricted to 91/10, courtesy of some fine bowling performances by the by Bhilwara Warriors.

Zubair Ali Khan picked four wickets for Bhilwara Warriors and was named the Player of the Match as Mewar Premier League kicked off in style at the Shikarbadi Cricket Ground, which is Udaipur's first international-standard ground with floodlights.

Organised by 100 Sports and approved by UDCA the League will feature, six formidable teams representing various districts of Mewar. The six teams are Udaipur Royals, Bhilwara Warriors, Chittorgarh Chitas, Rajsamand Stallions, Royal Rajputana Conquerors, and Dungarpur Dragons.

From June 20 onward, each day will feature two exciting matches. The semi-finals and finals of the league are scheduled for June 27 and June 28, respectively.

The league stage concludes on Wednesday, June 26, with Royal Rajputana Conquerors playing Chittorgarh Cheetahs at 4:00 PM and Rajsamand Stallions against Udaipur Royals at 8:00 PM.

Fans can watch the LIVE action on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor