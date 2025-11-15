MI IPL 2026 Retention List: Mumbai Indians’ Retained and Released Players Ahead of Auction

Retention List of IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians confirmed their final list of retained and released players on Saturday as the five time champions prepare for the IPL 2026 mini auction. The five time champions made a series of trades before the retention deadline and are not expected to make any major changes during the auction. The franchise retained its core group without major surprises. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and captain Hardik Pandya continue to lead the batting group. MI also kept faith in overseas players Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch. Robin Minz, who had limited impact last season, has also been retained.

Retained players:

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar.

Bole toh apne 𝙈𝙐𝙈-𝘽𝙃𝘼𝙄𝙎 are here to stay aur full machaane wale hai! 😎💙 pic.twitter.com/dTkbgw63uA — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 15, 2025

Traded in:

Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur.

Traded out:

Arjun Tendulkar.

Released players:

S Raju, Reece Topley, KL Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Bevon Jacobs, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.

They always donned the 𝘉𝘭𝘶𝘦 & 𝘎𝘰𝘭𝘥 with pride 💙✨



And they will always be a part of our #OneFamily 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JOlpXxYnlE — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 15, 2025

Full squad:

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande.