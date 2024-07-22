MI New York pip Knight Riders to final playoff spot after Pollard power show

Dallas [Texas], July 22 : Defending Champions MI New York (MINY) left it late but ultimately secured their place in the Major League Cricket 2024 playoffs with a comfortable four-wicket victory over the LA Knight Riders (LAKR), who have been eliminated on net run rate.

After the bowlers restricted the Knight Riders to 130 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday, the experience of Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran got the side over the line.

Dewald Brevis (27) provided MINY with a strong start on the batting front. Pooran then anchored most of the chase with an innings of 35 for 28, before being caught LBW by Ali Khan.

However, the finishing touch came from Pollard, who showcased his immense power by smashing three consecutive sixes off Spencer Johnson, effectively sealing the game. He finished with an unbeaten 33 off just 12 balls, striking at a rate of 275, to seal the win, according to a release.

Earlier, MI New York justified the decision to bowl first after delivering an exceptional bowling performance to bolster their playoff ambitions. They dominated the powerplay on a slightly slow surface.

Jason Roy started well with a 23-ball 27 at the top, but the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) struggled to find momentum, with a series of single-digit scores plaguing their middle order.

MINY's bowlers maintained tight lines and lengths, making it difficult for LAKR to break free during the middle overs. Rashid Khan and Trent Boult turned back the clock with their strong showcase, as regular wickets further hampered LAKR's progress, and they appeared on the verge of a subpar total. However, a late onslaught by Russell, who hammered a quickfire 35 from just 21 balls, salvaged the innings and pushed LAKR to a somewhat respectable 130.

With this victory, MINY have completed the playoffs lineup and will now face the Texas Super Kings in what promises to be a thrilling Eliminator clash.

Brief Scores: MI New York (Nicholas Pooran 35, Kieron Pollard 33, Sunil Narine 2/24) beat LA Knight Riders (Jason Roy 27, Andre Russell 35, Rashid Khan 3/22) by 4 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor