MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 19 : Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their clash against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

IPL released an official statement on Friday to announce that Pandya was fined for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over rate offences.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on April 18. As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," IPL said in a statement.

Star speedster Jasprit Bumrah (3/21) and Gerald Coetzee's (3/32) influential spells, along with a scintillating 78-run knock from Surya Kumar Yadav, helped the Mumbai Indians defeat the Punjab Kings by nine runs.

MI survived an unprecedented Ashutosh (61 off 28) blitz after Suryakumar Yadav's 78 helped the visitors post 192/7.

After the win, MI played seven matches, and registered three wins and four defeats. The five-time champions are in the seventh spot with six points and a negative run rate of 0.133.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor