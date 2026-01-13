MI vs GG, WPL 2026: Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali powers Gujarat Giants to 192/5 Against Mumbai Indians (VIDEO)

Mumbai Indians (WPL) vs Gujarat Giants (WPL) Match Scorecard: In the sixth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, Gujarat Giants women scored a competitive 192 for five in their 20-over clash against Mumbai Indians women. The Giants had scored more than 200 runs in their previous two matches, but they did not manage the same flow in today’s game.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gujarat’s innings got off to a slow start after Sophie Devine was dismissed early for 33. Beth Mooney and Kanika Ahuja steadied the innings with a solid partnership, but both were dismissed before converting their starts into big scores. Mooney made 33, while Ahuja scored 35.

Mumbai Indians briefly gained momentum during the middle overs, but Bharti Fulmali and Georgia Wareham staged a late flourish to push the total. Wareham remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, while Fulmali scored 36 off 15 deliveries. Gujarat also retired Ayushi Soni strategically, allowing Fulmali to accelerate the scoring.

In the end, Gujarat finished with 192 for five in 20 overs, setting a challenging target of 193 for Mumbai Indians. Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, and Amelia Kerr took one wicket each for Mumbai Indians.