MI vs RCB: Why Hayley Matthews Is Not Playing Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 Match? EXPLAINED

Mumbai Indians Cricket Team vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cricket Team Match Players: Mumbai Indians Women are without Hayley Matthews for their opening match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women at the DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed before the match that the West Indies all-rounder has been ruled out after falling unwell. In her absence, Australian fast bowler Nicola Carey has been handed her maiden WPL cap.

Matthews has been a key player for the Mumbai Indians since the league began and played a major role in the team’s two title wins in the first three seasons. Mumbai Indians Women will now rely on their experienced core, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet, as they look to start the season on a positive note without Matthews.

Harmanpreet said the team still has a balanced side despite the late change and backed the squad’s depth, pointing to Mumbai’s strong record over the past three seasons. “We were also looking to bowl first, considering the dew later on. But it’s the first game of the season, so we’ll see how things go. It’s been really good. We’ve been practicing for the last 10 days, and everyone looks in good touch. We’ve got a well-balanced side, pretty similar to what we’ve had over the last three seasons, so we’re confident heading into the game,” MI skipper said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose to field first, asking Mumbai to bat.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said dew was a key factor behind the decision, " We’re going to bowl first. Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it’s a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition. It’s been amazing. The girls have gelled really well. It’s a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it’s been a fun environment. Everyone’s worked extremely hard, and we’re really excited to get started. We’re going in with six Indian players. Our four overseas players are Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Welch, and Lauren Smith," Mandhana said after winning the toss.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Playing XIs

RCB Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare

MI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth