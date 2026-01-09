MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match 1

Mumbai Indians Cricket Team vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) Women in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday, January 9, 2026. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Live Streaming Info

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Toss: 7 p.m. IST

Match start: 7:30 p.m. IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar platform

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said dew was a key factor behind the decision, " We’re going to bowl first. Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it’s a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition. It’s been amazing. The girls have gelled really well. It’s a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it’s been a fun environment. Everyone’s worked extremely hard, and we’re really excited to get started. We’re going in with six Indian players. Our four overseas players are Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Welch, and Lauren Smith," Mandhana said after winning the toss.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her side was also considering bowling first due to the expected dew later in the match. "We were also looking to bowl first, considering the dew later on. But it’s the first game of the season, so we’ll see how things go. It’s been really good. We’ve been practicing for the last 10 days, and everyone looks in good touch. We’ve got a well-balanced side, pretty similar to what we’ve had over the last three seasons, so we’re confident heading into the game," Harmanpreet said.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell