MI wanted WPL-winning core: Saba Karim on MI re-acquiring Amelia Kerr ahead of WPL 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Former Indian cricketers Saba Karim, Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra dissected two-time Women's Premier League (WPL) champions Mumbai Indians' move to reacquire the New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr ahead of the WPL 2026 season, reported JioStar.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians spent Rs 3 crore to reacquire Kerr's services ahead of the WPL 2026. Notably, Kerr was secured by the Mumbai-based franchise for Rs 1 crore but was released by MI ahead of the 2026 WPL mega auction since they could only retain five players.

Kerr's re-signing signals Mumbai keeping their 2025 WPL-winning team core intact. Notably, Kerr has played 29 WPL matches and has scored 437 runs and has claimed 40 wickets, just one shy of Hayley Matthews's 41 wickets, the most by any bowler in the tournament's history.

Speaking on the JioStar show 'TATA WPL: Know Your Team', Saba Karim explained Mumbai Indians' logic in paying a higher price to re-acquire key player Amelia Kerr.

"Mumbai Indians knew that to rebuild the same title-winning team, they had to take back one or two players they released. Their main target was Amelia Kerr. She has performed very well. MI must have been sad to release her before. That is why they paid a higher price for her now. They wanted the core group that won them the WPL title last year. They have brought that core back. So, the money invested in Amelia Kerr is worth it for MI," Karim said.

Mithali Raj described the strategic and emotional reasons behind MI's decision to re-acquire the Kiwi player.

"Amelia Kerr being re-signed by Mumbai Indians is also an emotional buy for them. They wanted her in the combination which has worked for them. They were champions twice in three seasons with that core, so they really wanted her back as part of it," Mithali Raj said on JioStar.

Anjum Chopra analysed the promising balance of youth and experience in the Mumbai Indians' squad.

"I am excited seeing the balance that Mumbai Indians come in with. They have a combination of youth and experience. Keeping Amanjot Kaur is a different move, but with the kind of talent MI always has, they will be a team to watch out for," Anjum Chopra said.

