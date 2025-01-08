New Delhi [India], January 8 : Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest all-format fast bowler, following his stellar "Player of the Series" performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah was in sensational form throughout the series, taking 32 wickets at an average of 13.06. However, his campaign was cut short due to an injury during Australia's first innings in the final Test at the SCG. Despite India's fast bowlers managing to secure a slim four-run first-innings lead, Bumrah's absence left a void, and Australia chased down a target of 162 on the third day to clinch the series 3-1.

Bumrah ended the series just two wickets shy of Sydney Barnes' historic 1911-12 record of 34 wickets in a single series by a visiting fast bowler in Australia.

"The thing I've thought about Bumrah after the series finished and I was sitting and thinking about his performances. I think he's the best fast bowler ever across all three formats," Clarke told ESPN's Around The Wicket, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I know a lot of great fast bowlers, Curtly Ambrose, Glenn McGrath, didn't get to play T20 cricket, so I'm not talking about those guys, but in regards to anyone who has played all three formats, I think he might be the best ever. He's actually that good in any conditions, that's what makes him great; any conditions, any format, this guy's a freak," he added.

Bumrah's impact was felt in every Test. He dismantled Australia in Perth with eight wickets, delivered a six-wicket haul in the first innings at the Gabba, and almost single-handedly turned the tide in Melbourne with a fiery spell on the fourth afternoon. At the SCG, he dismissed Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne early in Australia's first innings. However, an injury restricted him to just one over after lunch on the second day, leaving the game delicately poised.

"I reckon India were probably 20 runs short [in Sydney]," Clarke said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I reckon a 180 lead, with Bumrah in the team, I think India are home. I think Bumrah is that good... he's so much better than the other bowlers they had in the team," he added.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker among Indian pacers, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 31.15. Prasidh Krishna also impressed, picking up six wickets in Sydney, raising questions about whether he should have been included earlier in the series.

"Australia were prepared to play the long game with Jasprit Bumrah," Aaron Finch told Around The Wicket, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"They wanted to make him bowl over and over and over, make him come back for one more spell, bowl another three, four, five [more] overs and in the end, it worked, they broke him in the end. They played that long game, they won," he said.

Despite Bumrah's heroics, Australia displayed resilience, posting first-innings totals exceeding 400 in both Brisbane and Melbourne. The short turnaround into the Sydney Test presented additional challenges, but Australia's tactics, as noted by Aaron Finch, ultimately proved successful.

"Had he bowled in the last innings in Sydney, would Australia have got over the line? Think they still just get over the line, but it would have been a lot more difficult than it was," he said.

Bumrah's performances in the series further cement his reputation as one of the finest fast bowlers the game has ever seen.

