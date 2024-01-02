Sydney [Australia], January 2 : Former Australia captain Michael Clarke stated that David Warner's talent kept his contract from being "ripped up" early in his career.

Warner's last dance in Test cricket will begin on Wednesday at his home stadium the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against Pakistan in the final clash of the series.

During his decorated career, Warner had the opportunity to play under the captaincy of Clarke. He went on to play 39 times alongside Clarke and it also included the 2015 World Cup triumph.

Clarke was the captain of the Australian team in 2013 when Warner got suspended for his altercation with Joe Root in a bar and as a result, he went on to miss the first two Tests of the Ashes that year.

"Davey has always been a tough character, someone I loved having in the team, that intent, that aggressive approach. But he was the same off the field, a little bull, and got into a little bit of trouble along the way," Clarke told ESPN's Around The Wicket show

"But think he had a lot of support and help from, certainly, senior players and around Cricket Australia that helped him not have his contract ripped up. There was a bit of a fight to keep him because he was so important to the team. [There was] the confidence, being his captain, that [at] the start of his career that like all of us, we are young, [he] needed to learn lessons along the way. Davey's game has really been learnt at the highest level, playing for Australia, which is not easy to do so think he deserves a lot of credit," Clarke added.

Clarke further went on to state that Warner's natural talent was quite evident in his early cricketing days. But he had to prove his worth to those who had doubts over him.

"He's had a stellar career, opening the batting [is] such a hard position," Clarke said. "There were a lot of doubts around the way Davey played. Could he cut it in Test cricket? [He] started as a T20 player and there was always that risk. I think from day one everyone saw the talent, very gifted, can do things that a lot of players can't do. And he's been able to manage that role as an opening batsman but keep his intent, which is easier said than done," Clarke said.

"An Australian batsman that set the tone when it came to opening batting was Matthew Hayden - I used to love watching Haydos and Michael Slater walk out and bat and play that aggressive role - and think Davey continued in that manner. If the ball was full and there to drive early in his innings he'd take it on, if it was short he takes on that pull or hook shot, he wanted to score runs. That's the name of the game but it's easier said than done, trying to do that against a brand-new ball in Test cricket. Deserves a lot of praise," Clarke added.

Finally, Clarke expressed that it would have been the perfect time for Warner to retire from all formats of international cricket cricket in Sydney.

"Guess I thought it would have been the ideal time to walk away from international cricket in general but [he] wants to keep playing T20 cricket. Now the balance is going to be form playing domestic T20s verses stepping up and playing international. He'll still have to earn his selection. Think his form in domestic T20 is something the selectors will be looking at. We have a lot of young players coming through in that T20 format that they might pick for the World Cup. Again, the way Davey's played in all three formats is credit to him," Clarke said.

