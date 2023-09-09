Michael Neser called up to Australia's ODI squad against South Africa

Bloemfontein [South Africa], September 9 : Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday added pacer Michael Neser into the squad for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

The 33-year-old seamer Neser has two ODI caps to his name which he achieved on the 2018 tour of England. He will join the team in Potchefstroom ahead of the third game.

The left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, who was added to the ODI team to replace Mitchell Starc, has sustained a slight hamstring injury. Johnson will continue the tour and travel to India with the group, but a cautious approach will be taken with him.

"[He] is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour," selector Tony Dodemaide was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

As he continues to rehabilitate from the wrist injury he sustained in the Ashes, original skipper Pat Cummins is not yet available. Starc is currently recovering from a groyne injury, but there is optimism that both players will be available for at least some of the three-match series in India that precedes the World Cup.

Australia is juggling with a lot of injuries in their camp as Glenn Maxwell (ankle) and Steven Smith (wrist) are also recovering from injuries. Odi

Australia clinched the first ODI match against South Africa by three wickets with, Marnus Labuschagne, showing his class by producing a superb unbeaten knock of 80* to guide his side to victory.

Labuschagne was surprisingly left out of Australia's World Cup squad earlier this month and the experienced right-hander only got his chance to show his wares in the XI for the first ODI against the Proteas when teammate Cameron Green was concussed after being hit on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada.

