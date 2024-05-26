Michael Vaughan takes dig at ECB for calling their players from IPL 2024 for T20I series against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Former England skipper Michael Vaughan remarked on Sunday that the national side would have prepared better for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup by playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) rather than playing a home series against Pakistan.

Following the order from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), England players Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Phil Salt (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) and the others returned for international duty for the four-match series against Pakistan, which started on May 22.

However, Vaughan feels that playing in the high pressure, high expectation, and crowd-filled environment of the IPL would have been a better preparation for England.

"I think you're going to miss the trick by sending all their players home. You know, I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Josh Butler, in particular, playing in the IPL in the eliminators, pressure, crowd, expectation. I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan," Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

"I'm all for international cricket, but now and again, this tournament in particular, it's so exposed to pressure. These players are under a huge amount of pressure from fans, owners, and social media. It's massive. I just felt particularly those two, and Butler, probably not as much, but I still think he could have stayed here. But Will Jacks and Phil Salt, I think they'd have been better prepared staying here playing in the IPL, then going back to head and let's play a game," the former right-hand batter added.

Summarizing the second T20I between England and Pakistan, A fine half-century from skipper Jos Buttler and fine spells from pacers Reece Topley and comeback man Jofra Archer powered England to a 23-run win over Pakistan in the second T20I at Birmingham on Saturday.

With this win, England take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The first game was washed out by rain.

England have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

