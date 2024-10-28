Mickey Arthur appointed head coach of Rangpur Riders ahead of Global Super League

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Mickey Arthur has been named head coach of Rangpur Riders ahead of the Global Super League, which kicks off on November 26.

Arthur will guide the Riders in this season's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as well.

Currently serving as Derbyshire's director of cricket, Arthur also recently coached Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League.

His extensive coaching career includes leading national teams such as South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

During his time with Pakistan, he led the team to being the winners of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy defeating India in the final.

He has prior BPL experience, having coached the Dhaka Dynamites in 2015, a release said.

"We have signed Mickey Arthur for the GSL and BPL this year," Rangpur team director Shanian Taneem said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It is a one-year deal. He will take care of us for these two tournaments this year. He is a great addition to our side. The local players are really excited to be coached by him. We have been in touch with Mickey for the last seven-eight days to build the squad for GSL and BPL. He is very active, always gladly helping us," Taneem added.

"I think he is perfect for Rangpur Riders' culture. He is a very friendly guy. He will be of great benefit for the Bangladeshi cricketers in particular. He has huge experience. He has already taken care of so many international sides like Sri Lanka, South Africa and Pakistan," Shanian noted, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

In the 2023 season of the BPL, Rangpur qualified for the playoffs but could not reach the finals.

The team is captained by wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan.

They won the championship on 2017 under the captaincy of Mashrafe Mortaza.

Chris Gayle scored 485 runs in that season and was the highest run scorer of the league and the club. Captain Mortaza scalped 15 wickets for Rangpur.

