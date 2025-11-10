Migael Pretorius returns to Somerset, signs multi-format contract

Somerset [UK], November 10 : Somerset on Monday announced the return of South African quick Migael Pretorius as one of their overseas players for 2026. Somerset will have the South African all-rounder's services for the full season across formats.

Somerset released a statement to confirm that "The 30-year-old has signed a multi-format contract and will be available for the duration of next season."

Migael first signed for Somerset during the summer of 2024, garnering 324 runs and scalping 23 wickets in eight County Championship appearances. During that period, he gained popularity among his teammates as well as the Somerset Members and supporters.

Migael returned to Taunton this season and contested in 12 matches across the three formats, scything 33 wickets and scoring 240 runs. The 30-year-old played an instrumental role on Finals Day, claiming 3/27 and scoring 12 from three balls in the semi-final, as Somerset clinched the Vitality Blast for the second time in three years.

"I've really enjoyed playing for Somerset over the last two years. From day one I was made to feel at home and it's a pretty special place to play. To be part of the team that won the Blast was incredible, and hopefully we can emulate and even exceed that success in 2026," Migael said in a statement released by Somerset.

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry, said: "From the moment he arrived in 2024, Migael wholeheartedly bought into the culture of the Club. During his two previous spells with the Club, he has shown that he has the ability to impact games with the bat, with the ball and in the field, and he will once again add valuable depth and experience to the squad."

Pretorius has been named in various squads by South Africa; however, he is yet to earn his first international cap. Overall, Pretorius has claimed 230 first-class wickets at an average of 27.50, 61 in List A and 100 in T20 format.

