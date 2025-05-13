Mike Hesson Takes Charge as Pakistan's New White-Ball Coach, Replacing Aqib Javed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Mike Hesson as the new white-ball coach of the national men's side. The New Zealander is slated to take charge on May 26. The 50-year-old brings a solid coaching pedigree, having been in charge of the New Zealand men's side from 2012-18, a period that saw the team gain immense success across formats. Hesson also had a reasonably successful stint at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League from 2019-23. Presently, he is the head coach of Islamabad United, who emerged victorious in the 2024 Pakistan Super League season.

Hesson's first assignment as Pakistan coach would be the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, but the schedule for those fixtures could change. He replaces Aqib Javed, who had served as the interim white-ball coach after Gary Kirsten's sudden resignation in October 2024. The South African had been appointed in April 2024 for a two-year contract but opted out of the role within six months, forcing Javed to take charge. "I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men's team," said Naqvi through the PCB press release." Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan's white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!"



