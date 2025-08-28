Millions on the line at the SA20 season 4 player auction

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 28 : With a mega 7.37 million USD on the table to fill 84 available slots, this is the hottest question heading into the SA20 Season 4 Player Auction, taking place in Johannesburg on September 9.

All six franchises have completed their pre-signings, retained players and wildcard acquisitions, and can now focus all their energies on building their 19-player squads with the remainder of their allocated funds (2.31 million USD), the second-highest salary cap after the IPL, each.

Pretoria Capitals have the largest purse of (1.86 million USD) and are ready to build a new and exciting squad after revitalising their coaching staff with legendary former India captain Sourav Ganguly taking over the role of head coach.

He will be relying on the local knowledge of former Proteas captain and SA20 commentator Shaun Pollock, who will be fulfilling the role of Capitals assistant coach for Season 4.

Durban Super Giants (DSG) have the next-biggest purse of 1.66 million USD. The Kingsmead-based franchise has a settled coaching staff, having retained Lance Klusener and Allan Donald for the upcoming season.

Klusener will look to form a squad that already boasts the formidable talents of former England T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler, West Indies T20 World Cup winner Sunil Narine, former Proteas master blaster Heinrich Klaasen and Afghanistan spin sensation Noor Ahmad.

Joburg Super Kings will be eager to make a big play at the auction with 1.2 million USD in their purse.

Captain Faf du Plessis will once again play a prominent role after being pre-signed alongside Englishmen James Vince and Richard Gleeson, West Indian Akeal Hosein and Proteas middle-order batter Donovan Ferreira.

Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been savvy operators at previous auctions and still boast the record auction purchase of Tristan Stubbs for 0.522 million USD.

Stubbs has been pre-signed for Season 4 alongside SA20 Season MVP Marco Jansen. There will also be new acquisitions, including Afghanistan teen mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar, New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne, and experienced England international Jonny Bairstow.

This has left Sunrisers Eastern Cape with a purse of 1.2 million USD to build a squad capable of reclaiming the title after finishing as runners-up to MI Cape Town last season.

The Paarl Royals have 0.819 million USD to spend as they seek to secure a first-ever finals appearance after three consecutive Playoff finishes.

The Royals have remained steadfast in their youth policy, retaining Season 3 top run-scorer Lhuan-dre Pretorius alongside stalwarts David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, and Rubin Hermann.

Champions MI Cape Town has 0.65 million USD after reinvesting heavily into the core of the Season three-winning squad.

Captain Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Corbin Bosch and Trent Boult have all been pre-signed with West Indies dynamo Nicholas Pooran, adding a new dynamism to the Newlands-based outfit.

Each of the six franchises will also be required to select a minimum of two Under-23 players in their 19-player squads, a new player regulation replacing the Rookie Draft selections from the previous two auctions.

Defending champions MI Cape Town get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants on Friday, December 26, 2025, at the picturesque Newlands in the tournament opener.

