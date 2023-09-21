Minor League Cricket final to be held at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

San Francisco [USA], September 21 : Minor League Cricket (MiLC) announced on Thursday that the third season of America’s most extensive cricket championship will conclude at the nation’s premier cricket venue, Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The championship final will take place on Sunday at 5:30 pm. Tickets start at USD 5 and are available for purchase at www.minorleaguecricket.com.

Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Grand Prairie Stadium opened in July 2023, hosting 12 matches in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) including the historic championship final on Sunday, July 30. The world-class cricket venue will provide the best stage in American cricket for Minor League Cricket to crown a champion following 150 matches across two months of play. MiLC serves as a key pathway to MLC for domestic players, with many of its stars playing in the historic competition earlier this summer.

"The third season of the Sunoco Minor League Cricket championship is being hotly contested by 26 teams across the country and the opportunity to play for the title at Grand Prairie Stadium – the best venue for cricket in the United States – will only heighten the competition as the race for the playoffs intensifies," said Zubin Surkari, Tournament Director, Minor League Cricket.

"We are excited to bring thrilling T20 action back to the Dallas area again this summer," he added.

The tournament started on August 4 and will go on till October 7. It is organised by MLC and USA Cricket.

Seattle Thunderbolts and Silicon Valley Strikers have won one title each.

