Mitchell Johnson sacked as commentator by ABC Radio

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson was forced to vacate his commentary role with ABC Radio due to his association with a betting company. The network has an ironclad policy in place that forbids its employees from being linked with such betting agencies.Johnson was due to cover Australia's upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe Johnson's departure, coupled with Ian Chappell's retirement from commentary, leaves the network with a giant void to fill.

The 'Kangaroos' have a jam-packed white-ball cricket schedule which includes the all-important T20 World Cup on home soil. Following his exit from the ABC network, the former cricketer is reportedly on the radar of Triple M, who hope to rope him in for a commentary stint during the hectic Australian summer. It is to be noted that Johnson's deal with betting agency Bet Nation expires in a couple of months. Johnson was blown away by the decision of his withdrawal by the ABC network. The former Australian pacer accused the network of hypocrisy over their morale code. “I have really enjoyed working with the ABC team over recent seasons and was looking forward to doing Johnson played 256 matches for the Australian national team across all formats from 2005 to 2015 and claimed 590 wickets overall in his international career. it again,” Johnson told News Corp.