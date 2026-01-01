Mitchell Marsh's blazing century powers Perth Scorchers past Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Hobart [Australia], January 1 : Mitchell Marsh's scintillating century powered Perth Scorchers to a commanding 40-run victory over Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 on Thursday.

Opening the batting, Marsh smashed a brilliant 102 off just 58 balls, lacing his innings with 11 fours and five sixes. He was well supported by Aaron Hardie, who produced a blistering unbeaten 94 off 43 deliveries, striking nine boundaries and five maximums. The duo dismantled the Hurricanes' bowling attack and guided the Scorchers to a formidable total of 229/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth target, Hobart Hurricanes were restricted to 189/9 despite a few spirited cameos. Nikhil Chaudhary emerged as their top scorer with a quickfire 31 off 15 balls, which included five fours and a six.

Hobart had opted to field after winning the toss, but their chase never quite gathered the required momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The first blow came early, with Mitchell Owen departing for 4 when the score was 14, giving Joel Paris his first wicket of the match. Tim Ward, who looked in good touch, followed soon after, falling to Ashton Agar for 27. The Hurricanes reached 50 in 6.3 overs and were 88/4 at the halfway stage of the innings.

Chaudhary and Matthew Wade then provided a brief revival, adding 56 runs. Wade played an aggressive knock of 29 off 14 balls before Chaudhary was dismissed by Cooper Connolly in the 12.2 overs. Wade fell in the very next over, dismissed by Agar, leaving Hobart struggling at 131/6 in 13.1 overs.

English all-rounder Rehan Ahmed chipped in with 18, but his effort was not enough. They soon slipped to 150/7. Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis remained unbeaten for 16 and could not take his team home.

Ashton Agar was the pick of the Perth bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/38 in his four overs in the high-scoring encounter. Hardie capped off an excellent all-round performance with 2/27 in three overs, while Paris claimed 2/36. Connolly was economical with figures of 1/23 in four overs, and Brody Couch also chipped in with 1/23 in three overs.

Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning century, which laid the foundation for Perth Scorchers' emphatic win in Hobart.

