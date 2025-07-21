Mitchell Owen joins special club with Warner, Ponting during Australia's 3-wicket triumph over West Indies in 1st T20I

Kingston [Jamaica], July 21 : Mitchell Owen's dream all-around debut and a blistering half-century from Cameron Green steered Australia to a three-wicket win over the West Indies at Sabina Park.

Australia punished the West Indies for its diabolical act in the death overs in the first innings. The Caribbean side was cruising at 182/4 but lost the plot and ran out of gas in the last three overs. In the last 16 deliveries, the Men in Maroon managed just seven runs and lost four wickets.

Owen rubbed salt on the West Indies' fresh wounds by scalping skipper Shai Hope's priceless wicket. He then clubbed 50 off 27 deliveries to become just the third Australian to hammer a fifty in T20I debut after Ricky Ponting (98* against New Zealand in 2005 and David Warner (89 against South Africa in 2009).

After being forced to bat, the West Indies top order laid a solid foundation in the absence of injured Evin Lewis. With Australian quicks misfiring, Brandon King dispatched the ball for four boundaries in the first three overs. The premature introduction of spinner Cooper Connolly halted King's momentum and had him stumped on 18(12), bagging his first T20I wicket.

Hope took the mantle and unleashed a boundary fest at Sabina Park. On the other end, Roston Chase appeared rustic in his first 10 deliveries but eventually found his mojo in the powerplay. He hammered Adam Zampa and Connolly by smoking the ball into the stands for towering maximums in back-to-back overs.

West Indies stormed to 131/2 in the 13th over after Chase attempted to heave the ball across the line but holed out to Glenn Maxwell at long-on to return with 60(32). The spectators at Sabina Park stood and applauded Chase's sizzling performance.

Hope continued to be a constant tormentor of Australian spinners and brought up his half-century by muscling the ball away past the boundary for a six. Hope's exploits were cut short in the 16th over by Owen, who got his first T20I scalp on his third delivery of his maiden appearance.

A cutter, bereft of pace, landed well away from Hope's (55) hitting arc, but he still went for a swipe, struck the ball with the toe-end of his bat, and skewed it into the hands of Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The floodgates opened, and an unprecedented collapse silently waited for the West Indies. Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis disrupted the momentum the hosts had enjoyed, forcing them to settle under 200.

Shimron Hetmyer threatened with a quick-fire 38(19) but perished against Ellis in the final over after Dwarshuis struck back-to-back blows in the 19th. He removed Andre Russell (8) and Sherfane Rutherford for a golden duck as the West Indies settled for 189/8.

In reply, Fraser-McGurk, who was on the radar for his surprise return, remained unimpressive and with a sluggish 2(7) after miscuing Jason Holder in the second over. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh embraced his destructive nature and went all guns blazing. He struck three back-to-back monstrous sixes before giving away a thin edge against Alzarri Joseph 24(17).

Cameron Green fought fire with fire, even though Josh Inglis (18) and Glenn Maxwell (11) returned cheaply. Owen arrived at the crease, and Green enjoyed the debutant's company as they paved the way to bring Australia home.

Owen remained fearless and opened his account with a six off Russell. Green took on Holder and Gudakesh Motie to blaze his way to 50 off 25 deliveries. Owen pounded Joseph into the stands to reach 50 off 26 balls.

Green fell on 51(26) while trying to go big against Motie. Owen too joined Green back in the dressing room after picking out Holder at long-on and returned with 50 (27) and received a standing ovation from his family and team. Connolly played an influential 13-run cameo from eight deliveries before returning to the dugout.

Sean Abbott and Dwarshuis applied the finishing touches as Australia gunned down the 190-run target with seven balls to spare and went 1-0 up in the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor