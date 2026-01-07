Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Wellington [New Zealand], January 7 : The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Star all-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the 15-member squad during the marquee tournament. The 33-year-old made his T20I debut in 2015. Since then, the spin-bowling all-rounder has been a crucial member of the New Zealand squad in the shortest format.

Santner has played 122 T20Is, picking 130 wickets at an average of 22.89, along with three four-wicket hauls. With the bat, Santner has notched up 848 runs, including two fifties.

Veteran speedsters Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry might miss some matches in the T20 World Cup due to paternity leave. Both players are also among a group of New Zealand players recovering from injuries ahead of the tournament.

A New Zealand Cricket (NZC) release said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "With Ferguson and Henry's partners due to give birth during the tournament period, it is likely they will be granted short-term paternity leave."

The duo, who are both coming back from calf injuries, have been included in New Zealand's 15-player squad alongside Finn Allen (finger/hamstring), Mark Chapman (ankle) and captain Santner (adductor). Ferguson has not played for New Zealand since November 2024.

Adam Milne, who last played for New Zealand in July, and veteran all-rounder James Neesham are also part of the T20 World Cup squad. Jacob Duffy has also earned his maiden call-up for the World Cup. Kyle Jamieson has been included as a travelling reserve.

The Black Caps are slotted in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa and the UAE. New Zealand will play their opening T20 World Cup 2026 fixture on February 8 in Chennai against Afghanistan.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand will play a white-ball series in India. The Black Caps will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the Men in Blue.

New Zealand squad for 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi Travelling Reserve: Kyle Jamieson

