Mitchell Santner's spin magic secures New Zealand's historic series win against India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Mitchell Santner, New Zealand's left-arm spinner, delivered a stellar performance in Pune, leading his team to a 113-run victory over India and securing New Zealand's first-ever Test series win on Indian soil. Santner's remarkable haul of 13 wickets across both innings earned him the Player of the Match award and marked a new milestone, making him the first New Zealand spinner to take five-wicket hauls in each innings of a Test match against India.

When asked if he bowled differently in the second innings, he responded, "Not really."

"It felt a little harder this time. Credit to India for the way they came out; that was the best approach on that wicket. We were just hanging in there," Santner added at the post-match presentation.

Despite the challenges of bowling long spells, Santner's persistence paid off.

"My side's a bit sore, 20-odd overs in a row," he admitted. "In that kind of situation, you just want to keep going. Every wicket felt a little better."

Santner's contributions were crucial on a pitch that rewarded disciplined spin. Recalled to the lineup in place of Matt Henry due to the spin-friendly conditions in Pune, he proved to be an inspired selection for the Black Caps. In India's first innings, Santner dominated with figures of 7/53, dismissing the hosts for a mere 156 in response to New Zealand's 259. His second-innings spell, yielding 6/104, sealed India's fate as they were bowled out for 245.

Santner credited his success to consistency and subtle variations in his deliveries.

"Landing the ball in the same spot with slight changes in pacethat's what we aim for as a spin unit," he explained.

Securing a series victory in India is a rare achievement for visiting teams, and Santner expressed pride in his key role.

"Winning a series here is very tough. It's obviously very pleasing for us," he said, adding that each wicket he took helped boost his confidence throughout the match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor